W.House defends Trump criticism of Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka clothing line

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
WASHINGTON Feb 8 The White House defended President Donald Trump's criticism of the Nordstrom retail chain on Wednesday, saying the firm's decision to drop his daughter Ivanka's clothing line for the coming season was politically motivated attack.
"I think this was less about his family's business than an attack on his daughter," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing.
Although Nordstrom has said the decision not to carry Ivanka Trump's line was based on its performance, Spicer said there had been "a direct attack on his policies and her name" and Trump was standing up for her because she was "being maligned because they have a problem with his policies." (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.