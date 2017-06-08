Nordstrom might struggle for private backing as mall stores lose value

| CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 8
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 8 Nordstrom Inc's
founding family could face a drawn-out search for backers to
help it take the retailer private as investors shy away from
brick-and-mortar department stores under assault from Amazon.com
Inc and other online competitors.
Any plan to go private would likely require the company to
raise as much as $4.5 billion in outside capital and an
additional $1.5 billion in private equity, according to UBS
retail analyst Michael Binetti.
Finding that much money could be difficult as the department
store sector faces its greatest test since last decade's
financial crisis.
"While the ownership structure could allow the Nordstrom
family to be more forceful in pushing toward a privatization,
we're cautious about a department store's ability to secure a
bid of this magnitude given the structural headwinds facing the
sector today."
Nordstrom has a market value of $7.4 billion after its
shares surged on Thursday following the company's announcement
that a group of family members was looking at taking the company
private. The group together already owns about 31 percent of the
company.
The upscale Seattle-based clothing and accessories retailer,
like most rivals, has struggled to grow earnings in recent years
as consumers do less shopping at big malls in favor of more
specialized stores or buying online.
As a result, the assets of physical retailers - including
stores, leases and warehouses - are losing value, making it
difficult to structure a deal, said Neil Saunders, managing
director at retail research firm GlobalData.
"Even though Nordstrom is doing better than others,
department stores are under pressure so the value of the assets
they've got against their debt could decline," he said.
MIXED RECORD
The option of going private has had mixed success in the
retail sector. Mervyn's and Linens 'n Things took bankruptcy
protection after private equity-led buyouts. Lululemon Athletica
Inc and Dollar General Corp fared better.
Kathy Gersch, a former Nordstrom vice president who now
works as a retail industry consultant at Kotter International,
said Nordstrom's long family history might help it find an
investor.
"I think financing this kind of deal could be potentially
attractive, where they know the family have their own money in
it and they understand the business," she said.
Investment banking sources said value-oriented private
equity investors might see the industry's difficulties as a good
opportunity to take a gamble on Nordstrom, with its rich family
history, as opposed to rivals such as Macy's Inc.
The family made it clear in a Securities and Exchange
Commission filing on Thursday that it would consider no other
transactions, essentially ruling out a merger with another
retailer.
"Flexibility is one of the key thoughts behind the family
wanting to bring the company back into private control,"
Saunders told Reuters, given the company would likely find it
easier as a private company to restructure operations or invest
in e-commerce.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bill
Rigby)