Nordstrom sales rise less than expected, forecasts cut

Aug 15 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday
reported a lower-than-expected increase in revenue in its second
fiscal quarter as sales at its department stores slipped, and
the luxury department store chain lowered its full-year sales
and profit forecast.
The luxury retailer reported that comparable sales in the
quarter ending Aug.3 rose 4.4 percent from the year-ago period,
below the 6.8 percent increase analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Overall sales rose 6.4
percent to $3.1 billion.
For the full fiscal year, which began Feb. 3, Nordstrom
revised its outlook and now expects same-store sales to rise 2
to 3 percent, compared with an earlier projected rise in the
range of 3 to 5 percent.
It now expects full-year earnings per share of $3.60 to
$3.70 per share, down from $3.65 to $3.80
Nordstrom said net income for the fiscal second quarter
ended Aug. 3 rose to $184 million, or 93 cents a share, from
$156 million, or 75 cents per share a year earlier.