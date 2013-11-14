Nordstrom tempers 2013 same-store sales view, stock down

BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
Nov 14 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit, due in part to the earlier timing of its Anniversary Sale, and took down the top end of its full-year forecast for sales at established stores.
Nordstrom shares fell 1.7 percent to $62.36 in extended trading.
For the full fiscal year, Nordstrom now expects same-store sales to rise 2.5 percent. It previously forecast a rise of
2 to 3 percent.
The luxury retailer's net income was $137 million, or 69 cents per share for its third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with $146 million, or 71 cents, a year earlier.
The Anniversary Sale - Nordstrom's largest annual sales event - was in the second quarter this year. Last year, it was in both the second and third quarters.
Total company sales at established stores were up 0.1 percent, and net sales increased 2.9 percent to $2.8 billion.
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the offshore oil drilling company owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA , has won a temporary relief from a relevant group of bondholders that will help it pay for operational and capital expenses, signaling progress in talks aimed at restructuring $5 billion in debt.