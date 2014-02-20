CORRECTED-Deeper promotions lower Nordstrom holiday quarter profit

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
(Corrects in last paragraph the company's FY EPS forecast to $3.75-$3.90, not $3.65 to $3.80 )
Feb 20 Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported a lower profit for the holiday quarter, hit by higher markdowns, and the high-end retailer gave a full year profit forecast that missed analyst expectations.
The upscale department store operator reported that comparable sales rose 2.6 percent and overall revenue rose 0.4 percent to $3.7 billion.
Nordstrom, which also operates the Rack chain of low-priced stores, said net income for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Feb. 1 fell to $268 million, or $1.37 a share, from $284 million, or $1.40 per share a year earlier.
For the new fiscal year, Nordstrom forecast a profit of $3.75 to $3.90 per share, below the $4.05 analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The retailer expects same-store sales to rise 2 to 4 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.