British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a drop in sales at established stores in the first quarter, adding to the gloom in the department store sector as consumers pull back spending on apparel.
The company's net income plunged to $46 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30 from $128 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 1.1 percent to $3.25 billion.
Sales at Nordstrom stores open at least a year fell 1.7 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected sales to remain flat. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.