Nordstrom profit falls 5 pct as expenses increase

Feb 19 Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14 percent.

Nordstrom's net income fell to $255 million, or $1.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $268 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9 percent to $3.94 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)