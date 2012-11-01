版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Nordstrom says store closures due to sandy may have an unfavorable impact on November sales

CHICAGO Nov 1 Nordstrom Inc : * Says store closures due to sandy may have an unfavorable impact on November

sales

