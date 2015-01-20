版本:
Huntington oil field output in UK to remain restricted

OSLO Jan 20 Norwegian Energy Company continues to face production cutbacks as an output restriction on the Huntington field in Britain, its biggest asset, will remain in place until the end of February, it said on Tuesday.

"Huntington production continues at restricted rates, with output around 1,500 barrels of oil per day to Noreco," the firm said.

"The CATS (Central Area Transmission System) restrictions are imposed as a consequence of an incident that occurred on the CATS Riser Platform during restart in the middle of December," it added.

The Huntington field is operated by Germany's E.ON . (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
