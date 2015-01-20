Huntington oil field output in UK to remain restricted

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
OSLO Jan 20 Norwegian Energy Company continues to face production cutbacks as an output restriction on the Huntington field in Britain, its biggest asset, will remain in place until the end of February, it said on Tuesday.
"Huntington production continues at restricted rates, with output around 1,500 barrels of oil per day to Noreco," the firm said.
"The CATS (Central Area Transmission System) restrictions are imposed as a consequence of an incident that occurred on the CATS Riser Platform during restart in the middle of December," it added.
The Huntington field is operated by Germany's E.ON . (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.