Pennsylvania Democrats raise concerns over CP's Norfolk Southern bid

CHICAGO Feb 1 Democrats from Pennsylvania's
congressional delegation sent a letter to a federal rail
regulator on Monday raising concerns over the possible negative
impacts of a merger between Canadian Pacific and Norfolk
Southern Corp.
The letter sent to the Surface Transportation Board raised
concerns over the impact it could have on railroad jobs in
Pennsylvania and said the merger could lead to "disinvestment"
in rail infrastructure in the state. The lawmakes also wrote
that they were deeply concerned about the voting trust structure
Canadian Pacific has proposed in its bid for the No. 4 U.S.
railroad.
