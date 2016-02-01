版本:
Pennsylvania Democrats raise concerns over CP's Norfolk Southern bid

CHICAGO Feb 1 Democrats from Pennsylvania's congressional delegation sent a letter to a federal rail regulator on Monday raising concerns over the possible negative impacts of a merger between Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern Corp.

The letter sent to the Surface Transportation Board raised concerns over the impact it could have on railroad jobs in Pennsylvania and said the merger could lead to "disinvestment" in rail infrastructure in the state. The lawmakes also wrote that they were deeply concerned about the voting trust structure Canadian Pacific has proposed in its bid for the No. 4 U.S. railroad. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

