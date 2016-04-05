版本:
2016年 4月 5日

US House Transportation chief opposes CP/Norfolk Southern merger

WASHINGTON, April 5 The Republican chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee announced his opposition on Tuesday to a proposed railroad merger between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Norfolk Southern Corp.

"I do not believe it is in the best interests of the U.S. freight transportation system, railroad employees, rail shippers and the short line railroads," the House panel chief, Representative Bill Shuster, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

