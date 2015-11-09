Canadian Pacific explores takeover of Norfolk Southern - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is looking to acquire U.S. peer Norfolk Southern Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Canada's second-largest railroad operator has already raised financing and held early-stage merger talks with Norfolk Southern, Bloomberg reported, citing two of the people. (bloom.bg/1ScVTK4)
Shares of Norfolk Southern rose 11.8 percent to $89 in afternoon trading, while Canadian Pacific's U.S.-listed shares were up 6.5 percent at $143.
Norfolk Southern had a market value of about $24 billion as of Friday close.
Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.