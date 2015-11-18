CP Rail says Norfolk deal could help it save at least $1.8 bln

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Nov 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said its proposed $28.4 billion acquisition of U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp will help the combined company save at least $1.8 billion annually.
The combined company will also have substantial tax benefits, Canadian Pacific said in a proposal letter it sent to Norfolk on Tuesday.
Canadian Pacific made the letter public on Wednesday after Norfolk rejected the offer, calling it "low-premium" and warning of significant regulatory hurdles. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
