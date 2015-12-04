UPDATE 5-Norfolk board rejects Canadian Pacific's $28.4 bln offer

* Norfolk says offer inadequate, will face antitrust hurdles
Dec 4 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern
Corp said on Friday its board had rejected Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd's $28.4 billion offer, calling it
"grossly inadequate" and could face substantial regulatory
hurdles.
A struggling coal transportation market, suppressed by weak
market demand and global oversupply, has weighed on the earnings
of Norfolk, making it more vulnerable as a takeover target. But
on Friday the company put forward a passionate defense of why it
should go it alone.
"The board believes that Canadian Pacific's proposed
transaction is opportunistically timed to take advantage of
Norfolk Southern's market valuation," Norfolk Chief Executive
James Squires said on a conference call with analysts.
He added that the regulatory hurdles would remain the same
"at any offer price".
Canadian Pacific said late on Friday it was disappointed
with Norfolk's rejection of its proposal, and reiterated that it
was committed to the deal and looked forward to engage with
Norfolk's leadership and its shareholders.
The company did not say whether it would raise its offer, a
move Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has
previously said the company might need to do to win over
Norfolk.
Canadian Pacific said it would hold a conference call on
Dec. 8 to discuss "clarity, context and detail" of its offer and
"correct every inaccuracy."
Norfolk's shares have fallen 16 percent this year, in tandem
with other U.S. railroad stocks that have been hurt by a fall in
high-margin coal shipments and weak oil prices. They closed down
1.1 percent at $92.06 on Friday. Canadian Pacific closed down
4.1 percent at C$180.15.
Canadian Pacific first made its offer for Norfolk public on
Nov. 17, but met with an unenthusiastic response from Norfolk.
Norfolk's rejection is a blow for Bill Ackman's activist
hedge fund Pershing Square, the largest shareholder in the
Canadian company with a 9.1 percent stake.
Ackman, a big advocate of consolidation in the North
American railway sector, is under pressure because a plunge in
the stock price of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
- another important holding - has left Pershing with
considerable losses.
Pershing declined to comment on the Norfolk bid.
Canadian Pacific's railroads are just north and south of the
U.S.-Canada border and generally run east to west, while
Norfolk's routes are up and down the U.S. east coast.
Canadian Pacific has said the combined railroad network
would offer competitive rates for shippers and $1.8 billion
annual savings for the two companies.
REGULATORY HURDLES
Canadian Pacific has said the merger would satisfy the U.S.
Surface Transportation Board (STB) and Canadian regulators, an
idea Norfolk has summarily dismissed.
"Even in the unlikely event of approval, Norfolk Southern
would be in limbo for this extended period, causing loss of
momentum and disruption to our business and operations," Norfolk
CEO Squires said.
The STB has a public interest test when considering mergers.
A deal would have to result in improved service, economic
efficiencies and public safety.
Canadian Pacific will now likely take the offer directly to
Norfolk's shareholders, FirstEnergy Capital analyst Steven Paget
said.
Asked about whether Norfolk had the backing of its top
shareholders, Squires told Reuters in an interview that the
company had investor support for its revenue growth initiatives
that focus on faster railways and superior customer service.
"We obviously factored in our shareholders' view in
considering the proposal that we rejected today. We know that
our shareholders expect value creation from us. We have a new
team in place with a plan to improve our performance and drive
shareholder value," Squires said.
