CP abandoning threat of proxy fight for Norfolk Southern - WSJ

Feb 9 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd is
abandoning its threat of a proxy battle to replace directors at
takeover target Norfolk Southern Corp, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Norfolk Southern has repeatedly rejected Canadian Pacific's
takeover offers, hoping to persuade shareholders that it is
better off as a standalone company. (on.wsj.com/1LeueEX)
Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific officials were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)