UPDATE 5-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
NEW YORK, April 26 Norfolk Southern Corp , the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as income from railway operations rose.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported first-quarter net income of $433 million or $1.48 per share, up 12 percent from $387 million or $1.29 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.