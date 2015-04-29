UPDATE 1-Weak coal, strong dollar undermine Norfolk Southern profit

(Adds details of results, background, company comment)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 29 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern
Corp on Wednesday reported a lower net profit, sparked
by a drop in coal volumes as utilities burned more lower-cost
natural gas and U.S. exporters were hurt by the strong dollar.
The fourth-largest U.S. railroad said that severe winter
weather on the East Coast had hurt results.
Norfolk Southern's coal-related revenue fell 16 percent to
$455 million from $541 million a year earlier.
"While the market uncertainties remain, the resources that
we are deploying are driving improved network performance, and
we expect our service levels will be significantly higher in the
second half," chief executive Wick Moorman said in a statement.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported a first-quarter
net profit of $310 million or $1.00 per share, down 16 percent
from $368 million or $1.17 per share or it reported a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.00.
Revenue at the railroad fell to $2.6 billion from $2.7
billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $2.61
billion.
