UPDATE 3-Freight declines drive drop in Norfolk Southern profit

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 27 Norfolk Southern Corp,
the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly
net profit due to a 7 percent drop in freight volumes, but the
results just exceeded market expectations because of cost
cutting and efficiency measures.
The decline in freight at the Norfolk, Virginia-based
company was led by a precipitous 25 percent drop in revenue from
transporting coal.
The company's shares fell more than 2 percent after the
announcement.
The railroad said it expects freight volumes to increase in
the fourth quarter of 2016 versus 2015.
But the company said it expects high inventories of coal and
retail goods to weigh on second-half results in 2016. Automotive
shipments should also be down for the rest of 2016.
Norfolk Southern said a mild winter and above-average
temperatures extending into the second quarter exacerbated an
"inventory overhang" for coal should hurt volumes into 2017.
But, in a conference call with analysts, executives said
recent hot weather and rising natural gas prices could boost
coal burning by utilities.
Like other major U.S. railroads, Norfolk Southern has faced
declining coal volumes as utilities have switched to burning
cheaper natural gas. A strong U.S. dollar has compounded the
problem as it has hurt coal exports.
The railroads have scrambled to cut expenses, mothballing
locomotives and furloughing workers. There has been extra
pressure on Norfolk Southern to improve its performance after a
failed takeover bid earlier this year by Canadian Pacific
, which promised massive savings and thus larger profits
for shareholders.
Norfolk Southern said it remains on track to cut costs by
$200 million in 2016 and to repurchase $800 million in shares
this year.
The company cut its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by
$100 million to $1.9 billion.
Norfolk Southern posted second-quarter net income of $405
million, or $1.36 per share, down more than 6 percent from $433
million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.35.
The company reported quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion,
down more than 9 percent from $2.7 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue of $2.48 billion.
Norfolk Southern's operating ratio improved in the quarter
1.4 percentage points to 68.6 percent. This measure of operating
expenses as a percentage of revenue is a key metric of
efficiency and profitability for analysts and investors.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Norfolk
Southern shares were down 2 percent at $90.83.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jonathan
Oatis)