UPDATE 2-Norfolk Southern profit lifted by cost cutting, beats estimates

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 26 Norfolk Southern Corp,
the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a
better-than-expected profit as a continuing cost-cutting drive
offset a revenue drop of more than 7 percent and said it
expected fourth-quarter freight volumes would be flat to
slightly up after five consecutive quarters of declines.
Overall freight volumes at the Norfolk, Virginia-based
company were down 4 percent in the third quarter from the
previous year, lead by a 15 percent decline in coal.
Like other major U.S. railroads, Norfolk Southern has been
struggling since early 2015 with a precipitous fall in coal
freight as utilities have switched to burning cheaper natural
gas. Coal exports also have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.
The railroad saw revenue decline in most of its businesses,
with the exceptions of agriculture, which was flat, and metals
and construction, which were up 2 percent.
Norfolk Southern reported net income of $460 million, or
$1.55 per share, up 1.7 percent from $452 million, or $1.49 per
share a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.45.
Revenue fell to $2.52 billion from $2.71 billion. Analysts
expected revenue of $2.53 billion.
Norfolk Southern managed to offset freight declines in the
quarter with a 10 percent reduction in costs, to $1.7 billion
from $1.9 billion. It also benefited from a lower tax rate.
The railroad saw its operating ratio - or operating expenses
as a percentage of revenue, a key metric for rail analysts and
investors - improve to 67.5 percent from 69.7 percent a year
earlier.
"As we move forward, we are well positioned for growth
opportunities longer term and confident in our ability to drive
shareholder value," Chief Executive James Squires said in a
statement.
In morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange, Norfolk
Southern shares were off 1.2 percent at $92.10.
