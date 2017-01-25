Norfolk Southern quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
CHICAGO Jan 24 Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a jump in quarterly net profit, as cost-cutting and productivity savings offset a decline in profits fueled by lower coal freight volumes.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported fourth-quarter net of $416 million or $1.42 per share, up 18 percent from $361 million or $1.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.36. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon