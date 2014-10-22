Norfolk Southern posts higher profit but falls short of forecasts

CHICAGO Oct 22 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk
Southern Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday
with revenues rising in all commodity groups, but fell short of
analyst expectations.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported earnings per
share of $1.79, up 17 percent from the $1.53 it reported for the
same quarter in 2013. Analysts had on average expected earnings
per share for the third quarter of $1.83.
The company reported revenue for the quarter of $3.02
billion, up 7 percent from same period the previous year. That
was slightly below analyst expectations of $3.07 billion.
(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)