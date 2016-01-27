Falling coal, commodities drive down Norfolk Southern profit

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
CHICAGO Jan 27 No. 4 U.S. railroad Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, as coal freight volumes and other commodities continued a long-running slump.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $361 million or $1.20 per share, down nearly 30 percent from $511 million or $1.64 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings of $1.23 per share. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: