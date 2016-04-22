Norfolk Southern CEO 'confident' of achieving 2016 savings goal

CHICAGO, April 22 The top executive of Norfolk
Southern Corp said the railroad was on track to achieve
its planned savings target of $200 million this year, and that
the No. 4 U.S. railroad could further trim capital spending if
freight volumes remain weak.
"I think we're well on track and we're confident we can
achieve those savings," Chief Executive James Squires told
Reuters in a telephone interview. "At some point, we certainly
hope to see a resumption of growth and we want to be positioned
to capture growth opportunities as well."
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)