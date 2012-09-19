版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Norfolk Southern down 5.5 pct in extended trading

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Norfolk Southern Corp : * Shares fall 5.5 percent in extended trading

