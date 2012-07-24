Norfolk Southern profit up, revenue flat

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 24 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and flat revenue, as increased general merchandise and intermodal revenue offset a double-digit drop in revenue from coal.
Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported earnings rose 3 percent to $1.60 per share. That beat the average estimate of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income of $524 million, was down 6 percent from $557 million a year ago. Net income a year ago reflected $63 million, or 18 cents per share, from non-recurring, income tax-related benefits.
Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based company were flat at $2.9 billion, and in line with estimates.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.