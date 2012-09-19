Norfolk Southern's coal, merchandise shipping to reduce profit

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower fuel surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings compared with a year earlier.
The company said it expects quarterly profit between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.
Lower coal and merchandise deliveries were offset partly by higher intermodal volume but likely reduced revenue by about $120 million compared with a year ago, the company said in a statement.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.