公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 04:18 BJT

Norfolk Southern's coal, merchandise shipping to reduce profit

Sept 19 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower fuel surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings compared with a year earlier.

The company said it expects quarterly profit between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.

Lower coal and merchandise deliveries were offset partly by higher intermodal volume but likely reduced revenue by about $120 million compared with a year ago, the company said in a statement.

