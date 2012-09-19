UPDATE 1-Lower coal, goods volume cuts Norfolk Southern forecast

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said weaker shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower fuel surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings from a year earlier.
Shares of Norfolk Southern, the country's third-largest railroad, fell 5.5 percent in after-hours trading to $68.96 after the company forecast quarterly profit between $1.18 and $1.25 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A year ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported $1.59 per share.
Lower coal and merchandise deliveries were offset partly by higher intermodal volume but likely reduced revenue by about $120 million from a year ago, the company said in a statement.
A mild winter and shift to low-cost natural gas have boosted stockpiles of coal at utilities, cutting demand for new shipments.
Norfolk Southern also said its fuel surcharge revenue is expected to be about $80 million lower in the third quarter than a year earlier.
The lower profit forecast also hit other railroad company shares. No. 1 U.S. railroad company Union Pacific fell 2.6 percent in after-hours trading, CSX Corp dropped more than 4 percent and Kansas City Southern declined 1.5 percent.
Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter results after the market close on Oct. 23. It said it will further discuss its third-quarter performance at a Citi conference on Thursday.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.