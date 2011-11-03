UPDATE 1-Norfolk Southern adding jobs for volume, retirees

* Hiring 500 more this year, for total over 4,000

Nov 3 U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern (NSC.N) said it planned to hire 500 employees by the end of the year, bringing total additions for 2011 to more than 4,000, and plans to add 2,600 employees next year to meet growing freight volume and replace retiring workers.

The open jobs this year are in eight states, and openings include conductors, machinists and maintenance workers, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

Norfolk Southern operates about 20,000 track miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

The company had nearly 29,000 employees at the end of 2010, according to its website.

Shares of Norfolk Southern were up 0.9 percent at $73.61 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 17 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)