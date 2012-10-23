UPDATE 2-Norfolk Southern profit drops on coal, merchandise

* Coal, merchandise shipments fell
* Export coal volume fell 28 pct in September
* Third-quarter earnings $1.24 per share vs $1.59 yr ago
* Revenue down 7 pct to $2.7 bln
Oct 23 Norfolk Southern Corp, the
third-largest U.S. public railroad company, said on Tuesday that
its quarterly profit fell on lower shipments of coal and
merchandise.
The company was surprised by the extent of the drop - 28
percent - in the volume of coal it shipped for export in
September. Chief Executive Wick Moorman told analysts on a
conference call that the outlook is "guarded" for the next few
quarters.
Demand sank for U.S. coal in Western Europe because of the
debt crisis and economic recession, and in China because of its
softening economy, chief marketing officer Don Seale said on the
call.
The September slump in export coal followed a combined
volume increase of five percent in the prior two months, and
continued weakness would hurt fourth-quarter revenue, Seale
said.
Pricing has also deteriorated, with metallurgical coal in
the world market falling from a high last year of $335 per
metric ton to a current range of $160 to $170, he noted.
On the plus side, domestic utility coal stockpiles have
fallen to a current average of 34 days from 38 days in the
second quarter. A cold winter could further reduce this excess
of coal, and boost demand for more shipments, the company said.
Coal stockpiles grew because of the mild 2011 winter and low
natural gas prices.
Coal represents about 26 percent of Norfolk Southern's total
revenue.
The company saw a 1 percent drop in general merchandise
shipping revenue and a 22 percent slump in coal revenue,
tempered by a 3 percent rise in intermodal revenue.
General merchandise includes metals, chemicals and materials
to support natural gas drilling.
Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers
that can be moved from one mode of transport to another, such as
from ship to train or train to truck.
The Norfolk, Virginia-based company reported third-quarter
net income of $402 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with
$554 million, or $1.59 a share a year earlier.
The company had warned in September that lower shipping
volume would drag third-quarter earnings to between $1.18 and
$1.25 per share.
Railway operating revenue fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion,
the company said. Lower fuel surcharges to customers contributed
to weaker revenue.
The company will be looking at all aspects of its business,
including staff levels and rail cars in use, to control costs,
executives told analysts.
The three other major U.S. railroads - Union Pacific Corp
, CSX Corp and Kansas City Southern - all
reported results last week, and said a slow economy and soft
coal demand were curbing shipping volume.
Norfolk Southern shares closed 1.2 percent lower ahead of
the earnings report at $66.01 on Tuesday, a day of broad losses
for stocks. The stock was down 2.2 percent in after-hours trade.