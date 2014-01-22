UPDATE 1-Norfolk Southern profit jumps on strong shipment volumes

Jan 22 Norfolk Southern Corp posted a 24
percent rise in quarterly income that beat Wall Street
expectations as demand for shipments like chemicals,
construction materials and automobiles more than offset a dip in
coal volumes.
Shares of the company rose 3.7 percent to $92 Wednesday
before the markets opened.
The railroad, which is planning to increase investments by
12 percent this year, said strong crude by rail shipments and a
higher automotive production helped boost traffic volume by 8
percent in the quarter.
Coal was the only commodity that saw a dip in demand in the
fourth quarter -- revenue fell 2 percent. But general
merchandise revenues were 12 percent higher than last year.
Weak coal shipment volumes have been a problem for Norfolk
Southern and rival CSX Corp, as the shift to natural gas
caused utility coal stockpiles to surge as demand for coal from
power producers declined. Both railroads have been looking at
rising demand for shipments of chemicals, autos and agricultural
products to make up for the weakness in coal.
For the fourth quarter, Norfolk Southern earned $513
million, or $1.64 a share, up from the $413 million, or $1.30 a
share it earned last year.
Revenue came in at $2.9 billion, up 7 percent.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn
$1.50 a share, on revenue of $2.85 billion, as per Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which operates in the eastern parts
of the United States, closed at $88.71 Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.