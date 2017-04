July 23 Norfolk Southern Corp said on Tuesday that quarterly profit declined 11 percent as demand to ship coal fell.

For the second quarter Norfolk, the country's third-largest railroad, earned $465 million, or $1.46 a share, on revenue of $2.8 billion. A year ago, Norfolk Southern reported $524 million net income, or $1.60 per share, on revenue of $2.87 billion.

Coal revenue was $626 million, 17 percent lower compared with the same quarter last year.