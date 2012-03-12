版本:
New Issue-Norfolk Southern Corp sells $600mln nts

March 12 Norfolk Southern Corporation
 on Monday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3.00 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.937   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.124 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

