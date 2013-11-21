版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 12:53 BJT

BRIEF-Noront reaffirms plans for ring of fire

Nov 20 Noront Resources Ltd : * Reaffirms plans for ring of fire * Says remains on track to deliver its environmental assessment * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
