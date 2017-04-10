UPDATE 2-Printed titanium parts expected to save millions in Boeing Dreamliner costs

(Adds details about cost savings)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, April 10 Boeing Co hired Norsk
Titanium AS to print the first structural titanium parts for its
787 Dreamliner, a shift that the Norwegian 3-D printing company
said would eventually shave $2 million to $3 million off the
cost of each plane.
The contract announced on Monday is a major step in Boeing's
effort to boost the profitability of the 787 and a sign of
growing industrial acceptance of the durability of 3-D printed
metal parts, allowing them to replace pieces made with more
expensive traditional manufacturing in demanding aerospace
applications.
Strong, lightweight titanium alloy is seven times more
costly than aluminum, and accounts for about $17 million of the
cost of a $265 million Dreamliner, industry sources say.
Boeing has been trying to reduce titanium costs on the 787,
which requires more of the metal than other models because of
its carbon-fiber fuselage and wings. Titanium also is used
extensively on Airbus Group SE's rival A350 jet.
"This means $2 million to $3 million in savings for each
Dreamliner, at least," starting in 2018 when many more parts are
being printed, Chip Yates, Norsk Titanium's vice president of
marketing, said in a telephone interview.
Boeing builds 144 Dreamliners in a typical year. The company
declined to comment on the estimate but said Norsk's technology
would help reduce costs.
The Dreamliner turned profitable last year after racking up
nearly $29 billion in production-related losses.
Norsk worked with Boeing for more than a year to design four
787 parts and obtain Federal Aviation Administration
certification for them, Yates said.
Norsk expects the U.S. regulatory agency will approve the
material properties and production process for printed parts
later this year. That will "open up the floodgates," Yates said,
by allowing Norsk to print thousands of other parts for each
Dreamliner, without each part requiring separate FAA approval,
resulting in the millions in expecting savings per plane.
"You're talking about tons, literally," on the 787 that
would be printed instead of made with traditional, expensive
forging and machining, he said.
General Electric Co is already printing metal fuel
nozzles for aircraft engines. But Norsk and Boeing said the
titanium parts are the first printed structural components
designed to bear the stress of an airframe in flight.
Norsk said it will print initially in Norway, but aims to
have nine printers running by year-end at a 67,000-square-foot
(6,220-square-meter) facility in Plattsburgh, New York.
