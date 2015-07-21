EXECUTIVE VIEW-Norsk Hydro CEO: Added capacity in China will delay price recovery

OSLO, July 21 Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, beat second-quarter profit forecasts as demand for finished products such as components, strips and foils offset the impact of falling metal prices.

The Norwegian company cut forecasts for global primary aluminium demand growth excluding China for the second quarter running, and said there was more excess aluminium in global markets than it had previously estimated..

Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg made following comments to Reuters after an investor presentation.

ON DEMAND AND SUPPLY BALANCE

"Outside of China there is being added very little capacity, while in China there is a build. That is puzzling as we see that several Chinese producers are loosing money.

"We of course want higher prices.

"Now there is a surplus in the world which means prices are lower, while at the same time aluminium is the fastest growing metal in the world.

"When we see that more capacity is being added in China it will take longer before the demand will be in balance with the supply."

ON COST-CUTTING PROGRAMME

"We have improved over several years. What is now in front of us is a savings programme of 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($182 million) which is scheduled to be delivered before 2016.

"We see additional initiatives beyond this.

"We have strengthened our competitive situation and see that it is working, and that is motivating us to take even bigger steps.

ON DEVELOPMENT OF UNDERLYING EBIT IN THE THIRD QUARTER

"It will be impacted by additional weakening of metal prices.

"We have sold half (of expected primary aluminium production) at $1,750 at London Metal Exchange with a $425 premium per tonne. But premiums have been higher in the second quarter compared to so far in the third quarter." ($1 = 8.2273 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Stine Jacobsen)