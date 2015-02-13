Bond market could call Norske Skog's bluff on exchange

* Analysts argue secured's exchange condition is
"self-imposed"
* Liquidity boost could create incentive to hold out
* But fear of subordination could still prevail
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Norske Skog is still trying to coax
its bondholders into a debt exchange, but many in the market
believe the company's plans to reduce its cash pile by scaling
back a secured bond if it fails are an empty threat.
The highly leveraged Norwegian paper company is battling
structural decline in the newsprint industry, while facing a
liquidity squeeze due to impending debt maturities over the next
few years.
The Norwegian paper company issued the EUR290m secured notes
with relative ease last week, giving it a vital source of new
liquidity. But it has met with some resistance on the bond
exchange, with one investor saying last week that the process
has "turned into a game of poker."
The exchange aims to mop up near-term maturities and
simplify the company's capital structure, with holders of 2015,
2016 and 2017 bond rolling into new 2021 notes, and holders of
2033 bonds into new 2023 notes.
The company has also launched a consent solicitation, asking
bondholders to waive their lien limitations and negative
pledges. If consent is not given, the company will have to scale
back its new secured bond by EUR111m to EUR179m.
Norske Skog has told bondholders that issuance of the full
EUR290m of secured bonds is also dependent on achieving the
requisite exchange condition.
But a note published by Nordea Markets earlier this week
argues that while the first condition is legally binding, the
company can choose to waive the second.
"We view the Requisite Exchange Condition as entirely
self-imposed by the company and simply brinkmanship to encourage
acceptance of the exchange offers," the note read.
"We fully expect that if the Requisite Consents are obtained
but the Requisite Exchange Condition is not satisfied, the
latter will be waived and the company will seek to maximize its
liquidity infusion."
This could create an incentive for short-term bondholders to
take part in the consent solicitation but not the exchange, if
they believe there will still be EUR290m of fresh liquidity in
the company.
CreditSights senior analyst Rahul Gandhi recommended that
2015, 2016 and 2017 bondholders hold out against the revised
exchange offer on this basis in a note published this week.
The 2015 and 2016 bonds are trading at high cash prices -
above 95 and 88 respectively according to Tradeweb - reflecting
their strong position. The 2017s are bid substantially lower at
63 with the 2033s at just 47.5.
HIGH-RISK
But holding out against the exchange is a high-stakes
strategy given the potential for deep losses, as hold-outs run
the risk of becoming structurally subordinate to those who take
part in the exchange.
The existing notes were issued by Norske Skogindustrier, but
the exchange notes will sit higher in the capital structure at a
new entity called Norske Skog Holding AS.
A banker close to the situation warned that it is a very
binary bet to hold out in the belief that the company will waive
the exchange and repay the bonds at maturity.
"If you don't exchange and either of these things do not
happen, you will lose a lot of money," he said.
While the threat of subordination is very real, a hedge fund
investor argued that short-term bondholders have "no real
incentive to swap" as there is already a large amount of debt
that ranks ahead of the exchanged notes.
In an insolvency or restructuring, the exchange notes would
not only rank behind the new senior secured bonds, but also debt
facilities at subsidiaries and pension liabilities. As of
September 30, Norske Skog had net pension obligations of NOK681m
as well as NOK628m outstanding on the credit facilities at its
subsidiaries.
"I think the 2016 bondholders will get par back if they
don't exchange, but it is a risky trade," the investor added.
There is also a small incentive for 2016 bondholders to
resist not only the exchange, but the consent solicitation as
well. The 2016 bonds have a stronger covenant package than the
other notes, but the consent solicitation would remove covenants
covering debt incurrence and restricted payments, for example.
"I think this means even the consent solicitation is touch
and go," said a trader, who added that he thought 2016 holders
should given up their additional covenants, and consent.
"The covenant package is all well and good, but as your
recoveries would be so low in a restructuring you should place
more value on maximising the liquidity from the secured notes."
(Reporting by Robert Smith)