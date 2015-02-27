Norske Skog kicks the can down the road, but at what cost?

* Exchange fails to address unsustainable debt pile
* Norwegian firm racks up hefty fees and expenses
* Liquidity crunch expected in 2017
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Norske Skog has avoided a
restructuring by completing an expensive debt refinancing. But
the company appears to have only delayed the inevitable, as the
majority of creditors held out against its attempt to push back
maturities.
The debt raise and exchange has come at great cost to the
cash-strapped Norwegian paper maker, with fees and expenses on
the deal totalling EUR25m, according to documents.
"It's crazy that the management team have gone down this
route when it's so obvious they needed to restructure," said a
hedge fund investor. "I think this is actually the worst
possible scenario for them, as they've raised very expensive new
debt but still face near-term maturities."
The highly leveraged firm, battling structural decline in
the newsprint industry, raised a EUR290m senior secured bond at
a whopping 12.462% yield, carrying an 11.75% coupon at a 97.50
original issue discount the start of February.
Its rationale was to fund the cash portion of a debt
exchange offer to existing bondholders. Norske aimed to mop up
near-term maturities and simplify the company's capital
structure, with holders of 2015, 2016 and 2017 bonds rolling
into new 2021 notes, and holders of 2033 bonds into new 2023
notes.
SUCKED DRY
Bondholders in the 2016s did not play ball, however, and
holders of just EUR8.18m out of the EUR129.6m outstanding
participated, meaning that 94% held out.
Holding out against the exchange means bondholders become
structurally subordinated to the new bonds. But 2016 bondholders
rejected the exchange offer en masse as they believe the new
secured bond has given the company the liquidity to repay the
notes at par.
Holdouts were also high in the 2017 notes, with accounts
controlling EUR218.11m out of EUR388.47m - or 56% - not taking
part in the exchange.
Multiple market sources said while the company appears to
have enough money to cover the 2016 bonds, it will face a
liquidity crunch when the 2017 notes become due.
"I don't know how they're going to deal with that," said an
investor at a UK asset manager. "They'll probably look to do a
distressed exchange, but the risk is that's when they'll have to
haircut debt."
A second hedge fund investor said that he did not understand
why the listed company had not offered bondholders equity in
exchange for reducing their debt pile.
But the investor at the asset manager disagreed, arguing
that "even if it was debt-free, the equity would only have
dividend value given that the company is a melting ice cube."
A credit trader said that "kicking the can down the road
keeps everyone happy", as shareholders do not want to be diluted
and bondholders value contractual coupons over uncertain
dividends.
"It strikes me that whilst most investors say they think the
company should make its capital structure more sustainable, they
keep the charade going because they like to live off the high
interest on offer," he added. "They are happy to suck the
company dry for as long as possible."
So far, buyers of the new secured bond have already made
handsome gains, with the deal bid at a cash price of 106-107 on
Friday, according to one investor.
EMPTY THREATS
The threat of subordination was not only the strong-arm
tactic Norske Skog used to pressure bondholders.
Alongside the exchange, the company also launched a consent
solicitation, asking bondholders to waive their lien limitations
and negative pledges.
Norske Skog told bondholders that if the consent
solicitation was not successful and less than 50% participated
in the exchange, it would scale back its recently-issued secured
bond by EUR111m, to EUR179m.
While the first condition was legally binding, the second
was self-imposed and IFR reported earlier this month that many
in the market believed it was an empty threat to encourage
participation in the exchange.
As such, while 75% of bondholders agreed to the consent
solicitation, only 45% took part in the exchange. Sure enough,
the company announced on Monday that would issue the full
EUR290m of secured bonds despite falling short on the exchange.
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were joint global coordinators
on the deal.
A spokesperson for Norske Skog did not respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright)