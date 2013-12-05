UPDATE 2-Norsk Hydro boosts spending on expected aluminium uplift

* Sees world demand ex-China up 2-4 pct in 2014
* Expects demand to strengthen over next 10 years
* Sees 2014 capex of NOK 4.3 bln, up 39 pct from 2013
* Shares down 0.9 pct
By Henrik Stolen and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Dec 5 Norsk Hydro, one of the
world's largest producers of aluminium, will increase capital
expenditure by almost 40 percent next year to modernise
equipment in expectation of accelerating global demand over the
next decade.
The company's optimism was tinted with caution, however, as
it introduced the latest in a string of cost-cutting programmes
after the global economic downturn hit industries from
automakers to builders and brought a steady decline in benchmark
aluminium prices in recent years.
Norsk Hydro expects an improving demand outlook to take hold
next year and said it would lift capital expenditure to 4.3
billion crowns ($700 million) from an estimated 3.1 billion
crowns in 2013.
"World aluminium demand outside China is estimated to grow 2
percent in 2013 and 2-4 percent in 2014," the company said in a
statement ahead of a capital markets day. "The global aluminium
market is expected to show solid long-term growth of 4-6 percent
annually over the next 10 years."
The extra expenditure will be used to modernise key
equipment at several aluminium smelters, Chief Executive Svein
Richard Brandtzaeg said.
So far Norsk Hydro has had a poor return on capital
expenditure compared with its peers.
While the weighted average on this measurement was 2.0 for
the industry, Norsk Hydro's ratio was 0.8 while rival Rusal's
was 2.6 and Alcoa's was 1.8, according to
Deutsche Bank.
The company also said it will maintain its dividend level
for the year. It is expected to pay out 0.75 crowns per share,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
MORE CUTS
JPMorgan analysts consider the stock an "avoid" and
said in a note to clients that Norsk Hydro's guidance on capital
expenditure and the flat dividend are "likely to disappoint the
market".
Shares in Norsk Hydro were down 0.9 percent at 1432 GMT,
slightly lagging the Oslo benchmark index down 0.14
percent.
Though the company said it had finished with a previous plan
to cut costs by $300 a tonne at the aluminium smelters it fully
owns by the end of 2013, it said on Thursday that it remains
committed to lowering its cost base.
It will press ahead with plans for 1 billion crowns of costs
at its bauxite and alumina division by 2015 and announced
another programme for its primary metals division, targeting
savings of $180 a tonne for its joint-venture smelters by the
end of 2016.
The firm's outlook for worldwide supply was cautiously
optimistic. With low aluminium prices - prices on the
London Metal Exchange have almost halved to below $1,800 a tonne
from their 2008 peak of $3,380 - Hydro expects lower supply
growth ahead as producers reduce output.
"Going forward we see a more limited supply growth and there
are some signs that new capacity is slowing down. Looking ahead
we expect this to continue in 2014", Brandtzaeg told the
investor conference.