UPDATE 2-Norsk Hydro tops Q4 forecast after restructuring

* Underlying Q4 earnings 1.13 bln crowns vs forecast 941 mln
* Says to continue European restructuring
* Says markets still uncertain
By Victoria Klesty
OSLO, Feb 16 Norwegian aluminium maker
Norsk Hydro said its restructuring paid off with final
quarter core profit above forecast while lower prices and a
weakening market did not dent its business as much as feared.
The troubled southern European economies continue to hamper
the manufacturing industries' demand for aluminium and Hydro
said there was significant uncertainty on how its markets would
develop this year.
"We have taken swift measures to improve operations, and we
are prepared for further corrective measures," the firm said on
Thursday.
The results were down sharply from the third quarter,
reflecting weaker markets and a drop in demand for aluminium and
aluminium products, especially in Europe, "where we clearly need
to continue our restructuring efforts," Chief Executive Svein
Richard Brandtzaeg said.
The firm took a 1.3 billion-crown writedown of assets in
Australia where it is idling a 60,000 tonnes-per-year production
line at its money-bleeding Kurri Kurri aluminium plant.
It reported underlying fourth-quarter earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.13 billion Norwegian crowns
($195.56 million), up from the 588 million made in the same
period last year, compared with the average forecast of 941
million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Meanwhile, sales increased 12 percent to 21.7 billion
crowns, 1.4 billion below analysts' mean forecast.
"My first reaction is that this is a positive report from
Hydro, not in the least because of the positive surprise in the
upstream business," said Henrik Schultz, analyst at Sparebank1
Markets.
Shares in Norsk Hydro rose 1.3 percent at 0820 GMT, while
the Oslo benchmark index was down 0.1 percent.
Hydro repeated it expected demand for aluminium to grow 3-5
percent in 2012 outside China "despite a weak macroeconomic
situation and short-term challenges."
Aluminium prices ended last year near 18-month lows on
concerns about economic weakness and oversupply, prompting some
of the big aluminium producers, including Hydro, to cut
capacity.
LME aluminium prices have since steadied around
$2,200 per tonne after falling below $2,000 in December, but
inventories have risen and stocks in LME-registered warehouses
are at a record level above 5.1 million tonnes .
"Recent announcements concerning smelter closures and
limited new capacity coming on stream are expected to improve
the supply-demand balance in 2012," Hydro said. "However, market
sentiment continues to be influenced by significant economic
uncertainty."
Top U.S. producer Alcoa said last month it would
slash output at two Spanish smelters and shut its Portovesme
smelter in Italy, part of a broader effort by the U.S. aluminum
producer to cut its global output by 12 percent.
Russia's Rusal, the world's largest aluminium
producer, has said it is also considering shutting down of up to
6 percent of current production within the next 18 months.
Hydro proposed a dividend of 0.75 crowns per share,
unchanged from last year and in line with analysts' median
forecast.