Melrose to buy residential products maker Nortek for $1.44 bln

July 6 Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Nortek Inc in a cash deal valuing the U.S.-based residential products maker at $1.436 billion.

The offer of $86 per Nortek share represents a premium of about 38 percent to Nortek's close on Tuesday.

Melrose, which follows a buy-improve-sell model akin to private equity, has been scouting for a deal since it sold its utility consumption metering business to Honeywell International Inc last year.

The Nortek board intends to recommend the offer, Melrose said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)