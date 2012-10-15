New Issue-Nortek adds $235 mln in notes

Oct 15 Nortek Inc on Monday added $235 million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTEK AMT $235 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 4/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 107.125 FIRST PAY 4/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.357 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 597.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS