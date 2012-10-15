版本:
New Issue-Nortek adds $235 mln in notes

Oct 15 Nortek Inc on Monday added $235
million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NORTEK

AMT $235 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY     4/15/2021   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 107.125  FIRST PAY    4/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.357 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 597.4 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

