"Milestone" Nortel settlement gets court approval

| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 7 Defunct telecoms
equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc received court approval on
Tuesday for a $75 million deal it called a "significant
milestone" in ending its five-year bankruptcy.
In return for the payment, insolvent Nortel affiliates in
Europe will drop claims seeking more than $3 billion from
Nortel's U.S. bankruptcy proceeding.
"I am intimately familiar with the claims being settled, and
it gives me great comfort in approving this," said Kevin Gross,
a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Wilmington, Delaware.
Nortel's global business, once worth $250 billion with
93,000 employees, collapsed in January 2009. Its businesses and
patents were quickly auctioned off, raising $7.5 billion.
Tuesday's settlement resolves some of the biggest claims
against the U.S. estate, including that it allegedly
short-changed a pension in Britain. The agreement does not
affect a looming fight over how to divide the billions in cash
among insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings in different
countries.
The Canadian estate has claimed it should get the lion's
share of that cash because Nortel's intellectual property was
developed in Canada, a claim disputed by the other estates. A
trial is scheduled for May.
A side agreement in Tuesday's settlement pledges that
Nortel's U.S. and European estates will work together to try to
form a common position on dividing the pile of cash ahead of the
May trial.
Gross, the Delaware bankruptcy judge, overruled an objection
to Tuesday's settlement from the Canadian estate, which argued
that the side agreement might be used to change the trial
protocol.
"Courts should encourage the parties to try to sit down and
settle," he said.
The case is In re Nortel Networks Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 09-10138