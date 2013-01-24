Nortel Networks mediation ends without agreement on $9 bln

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Creditors of bankrupt telecoms company Nortel Networks failed to reach a deal to split $9 billion among U.S., Canadian and European insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, according to a statement from the mediator on Thursday.
The mediator, Warren Winkler, the Chief Justice of Ontario, said in a brief statement that he concluded further efforts at mediation are no longer worthwhile.
Retirees in Canada and the United Kingdom have been fighting for a larger portion of the cash against the company's bondholders.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict