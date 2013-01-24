版本:
BRIEF-Nortel Networks mediation ends no deal over how to divide $9 bln among estates - mediator

Jan 24 Nortel Networks: * Nortel networks mediation ends without agreement over how to divide $9

billiion in cash among estates - mediator * Nortel networks mediator says in statement that further mediation is no

longer worthwhile
