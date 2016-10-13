UPDATE 3-Nortel settles fight to divvy up $7.3 bln from liquidation

(Adds comparison with previous ruling)
By Tracy Rucinski and Jim Christie
Oct 12 Former telecommunications equipment
company Nortel Networks Ltd reached an agreement
with their various business units on Wednesday to divvy up the
$7.3 billion raised from liquidating the failed company, paving
the way for pensioners and creditors to get paid after a
seven-year wait.
Ontario-based Nortel stumbled from ranking among the world's
most valuable companies during the 1990s Internet bubble to
bankruptcy in 2009 and liquidation.
The cash at the center of the dispute was raised from the
sale of Nortel's global businesses, including patents sold in
2011 for $4.5 billion to a group of technology firms led by
Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.
Under the agreement, Nortel's former U.S. business unit
would receive 24 percent or $1.8 billion of the cash, with
Nortel estates in Canada and Europe receiving 57 percent and 18
percent respectively, the former company said in a court filing.
The U.S. estate's portion is higher versus the 11 percent
the group was set to receive under a previous court ruling that
would have allocated 66 percent of the proceeds to the Canadian
estate and 23 percent to the European estate.
The settlement still needs approval from U.S., Canadian,
U.K. and French courts. If approved, this would clear the way
for each business division to pay suppliers, pensioners,
government agencies and other creditors.
The deal could end one of the costliest corporate failures.
Fees alone for lawyers and advisers paid out of the Nortel
estate have topped $1.9 billion, according to Diane Urquhart, a
financial analyst who compiles the data from court records.
Former Nortel business units in Canada, the United States
and Europe had been pushing vastly differing proposals for
splitting the money from the liquidation. That led to a six-week
trial in 2014 that was jointly overseen by a judge in Ontario
and a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Delaware, who linked their
courtrooms by cross-border video.
In May 2015, those two judges issued coordinated opinions
rejecting all of the proposals and ruled that every creditor
would receive roughly 71 cents on the dollar, which they said
would achieve a fair and equitable division of the Nortel cash.
That sent Nortel bonds plummeting by as much as 20 percent
at the time, although prices have recovered somewhat since then.
The Nortel units disagreed with the rulings and appealed in
Canada and the United States.
Creditors include investors that own the majority of
Nortel's $4.2 billion of bond debt. The group is comprised of
investment funds such as Quantum Partners, managed by George
Soros' investment firm, GS Investment Strategies LLC, an
affiliate of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and King Street Capital
Management.
A Canadian judge, Warren Winkler, who tried to mediate a
settlement in 2013, called it "one of the most complex
transnational legal proceedings in history."
The settlement ends appeals of the 2015 rulings that could
have led to conflicting higher court decisions in Canada and the
United States. It also comes as the U.S. dollar has rallied
against the Canadian dollar, euro and British pound, inflating
the value of the cash held in escrow for non-U.S. creditors.
"I was curious about whether it was ever going to happen,"
said Nancy Rapoport, a professor at the University of Nevada,
Las Vegas School of Law who has been following the case. "At
some point the best advice lawyers can give is to take what's
reasonable and go with it."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Jim Christie in San
Francisco; Writing by Tom Hals; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Diane
Craft and Bernard Orr)