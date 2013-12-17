Nortel Networks resolves more than $3 bln in bankruptcy claims

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Dec 17 Nortel Networks Inc, a defunct telecoms company, has agreed to settle claims that it owed more than $3 billion to former Nortel entities in Europe in a deal that it called a "significant milestone" to ending its five-year bankruptcy.
In return for withdrawing the claims, administrators of insolvent Nortel entities in Britain and elsewhere in Europe would each receive high-priority administrative claims for $37.5 million, according to a Tuesday court filing.
The parties also agreed to work together to try to resolve how to divide $7.5 billion in cash that was raised from liquidating the former Canadian telecommunications equipment maker, according to the documents filed in Delaware's U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.