中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

Judges to approve Nortel Networks bankruptcy plan

WILMINGTON, Del. Jan 24 The Canadian and U.S. judges overseeing Nortel Networks' 2009 bankruptcy proceeding said on Tuesday they would approve the plan by the former telecommunications company to repay its creditors, clearing the way for more than $7 billion to be distributed. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
