UPDATE 2-PayPal pulls North Carolina plan after transgender bathroom law

(Adds reaction from lieutenant governor in paragraphs 7-8)
CHICAGO, April 5 PayPal Holdings Inc on
Tuesday canceled plans to open a global operations center in
Charlotte, North Carolina and invest $3.6 million in the area
after the state passed a controversial law targeting lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) citizens.
The digital payment company's protest is the first by a
major business after North Carolina became the first state last
month to enact a measure requiring people to use bathrooms or
locker rooms in schools and other public facilities that match
the gender on their birth certificate rather than their gender
identity.
The law, which overturned a Charlotte city ordinance, was
widely interpreted as an attack on LGBT rights. State lawmakers
also voted to prohibit local governments from enacting
anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and
gender identity.
"The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the
values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission
and culture," Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said in a
statement.
In a letter on March 29, founders and chief executives of
more than a hundred companies, including Apple Inc,
Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc urged North
Carolina Governor Pat McCrory to repeal the legislation.
Earlier in March, the payment processor announced plans to
open the operations center in Charlotte and employ 400 skilled
workers there. It was set to invest more than $3.6 million in
the Charlotte area by the end of 2017, according to a news
release on the governor's website.
After PayPal's decision, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor
Dan Forest, who like McCrory is a Republican, defended the law.
"If our action in keeping men out of women's bathrooms and
showers protected the life of just one child or one woman from
being molested or assaulted, then it was worth it," he said in a
statement.
PayPal said it is now looking for another site for the
center and has not yet made a decision on location.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Colleen Jenkins in
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Editing by Bill Rigby and David
Gregorio)