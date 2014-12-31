North Dakota's Bakken Club evicted; says oil drop not a factor

| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Dec 31 An exclusive private
club in the heart of North Dakota's oil country has been evicted
amid a spat with its landlord over building maintenance and
unpaid rent, but the club's owners say it has nothing to do with
low oil prices and they will reopen at another site.
The Bakken Club, which Halliburton, Statoil
, Weatherford and other companies joined for a
$15,000 initiation fee and minimum monthly food spend of $750,
was evicted from its downtown Williston locale on Dec. 21 for
not paying rent, according to court filings.
The club owes about $23,000 in rent and late fees, and at
least one check bounced, the landlord, On The Spot Development
LLC told the court.
The club's owners, who hope to reopen nearby in 2015, claim
in separate filings that On The Spot did not maintain the
building's exterior and climate control systems, among other
accusations.
"This has nothing to do with low oil prices," said Joel
Lundeen, who owns 20 percent of the club and was its manager.
"The business model was working and it will continue to
work," added Lundeen, who is also an investor in The Williston,
a nearby boutique hotel and popular high-end restaurant.
He said the bounced check was a "mistake. It wasn't a common
occurrence."
On The Spot charged the Bakken Club $40 a square foot in
rent, Lundeen said.
On The Spot Development's David Forenza declined to comment.
Tony Mazza, the Bakken Club's majority owner and a real
estate developer in Aspen, Colorado, is trying to sell the
Bakken Club to several members who could make it even more
exclusive at a new location, according to a person with
knowledge of the negotiations.
Mazza could not be reached for comment.
HIGH-END
The club offered bison filets and Alaskan salmon on its
menu, along with high-priced whisky, cognac and other alcohols
not typically found at Williston eateries.
Members also had access to an airport shuttle and meeting
rooms. The Prime Group used the club last September to announce
a $150 million convention center for Williston.
Individual memberships started at $5,000. While the club was
popular with oil executives and politicians, some Williston
business leaders said in interviews that the club's Main Street
location was not private enough for them.
Staff rarely checked the membership status of guests at the
club, which had no exterior sign and was entered through saloon
doors inside a small exterior lobby.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Dan Grebler)