North Dakota regulators approve oil processing standards

BISMARCK, N.D. Dec 9 North Dakota regulators on Tuesday approved standards requiring every barrel of oil in the state be processed to remove volatile components.

The three-person North Dakota Industrial Commission unanimously voted to require that by April 2015, all oil produced in the state be run through equipment running at 110 degrees Fahrenheit and pressure of 50 pounds per square inch (psi).

State officials previously had proposed temperatures of as high as 120 degrees F, but found most pipelines break down at 120 degrees F, voiding warranties.

The goal is to create a crude oil with a vapor pressure of 13.7 psi. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)