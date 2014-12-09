North Dakota regulators approve oil processing standards

BISMARCK, N.D. Dec 9 North Dakota regulators on
Tuesday approved standards requiring every barrel of oil in the
state be processed to remove volatile components.
The three-person North Dakota Industrial Commission
unanimously voted to require that by April 2015, all oil
produced in the state be run through equipment running at 110
degrees Fahrenheit and pressure of 50 pounds per square inch
(psi).
State officials previously had proposed temperatures of as
high as 120 degrees F, but found most pipelines break down at
120 degrees F, voiding warranties.
The goal is to create a crude oil with a vapor pressure of
13.7 psi.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)